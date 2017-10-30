Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

Highland High School senior Garrett Marti talks about his last season playing football as a bulldog and reminisces over some of his favorite memories playing on the team. Marti is the BND Small School Offensive Player of the Year.
One week removed from winning the Mount Vernon sectional, the O'Fallon Panthers will compete for the ninth consecutive year at the IHSA State Boys Bowling Tournament, which begins Friday on their home lanes at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.
Dr. Lindsay Ross-Stewart, an associate professor of applied health at SIUE, led a research study to see if athletes can improve their mental imagery skills — and therefore their on-field performance — using virtual reality goggles twice a day.