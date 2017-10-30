Sports

Man dies after Milwaukee Bucks arena construction fall

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:57 PM

MILWAUKEE, Wis.

Authorities say a 57-year-old electrician died after falling last week from an 8-foot ladder at the construction site of a new arena for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office confirmed the death Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel .

The man, who was not named, complained of chest pain and fell from the ladder last Wednesday, suffering traumatic injuries.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video