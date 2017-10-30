Sports

Seahawks unsure about status of Thomas with hamstring strain

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:02 PM

RENTON, Wash.

The Seattle Seahawks are unsure of the status of safety Earl Thomas after he suffered a strained hamstring late in their win over the Houston Texans.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team won't know until late in the week whether Thomas will be able to play against Washington. Thomas was injured in the fourth quarter of Seattle's 41-38 win over Houston as he tried to chase down DeAndre Hopkins on a 72-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Thomas pulled up holding his right hamstring and was unable to go back in later in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Bradley McDougald.

"He's a little sore. We've looked at him, he has a strain that we have to figure out," Carroll said.

Before getting injured, Thomas had five tackles and returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown in the victory.

Thomas missed the final five games of last season with a broken leg.

