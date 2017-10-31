Padres hire Matt Stairs as hitting coach

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2017, file photo shows Matt Stairs of the Philadelphia Phillies, taken in Clearwater, Fla. The rebuilding San Diego Padres have hired Matt Stairs as their hitting coach. Stairs replaces Alan Zinter, who was fired on Sept. 1. Stairs is the Padres' ninth hitting coach since Petco Park opened in 2004. The move was announced Monday, Oct. 30. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo