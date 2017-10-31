Shockers join new league with same soaring expectations

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall directs his team against Dayton during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. With every starter back from 30-win team, Wichita State is a trendy Final Four contender. The Shockers are also joining the American Athletic Conference after decades spent in the Missouri Valley, giving the program more exposure than ever before. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo