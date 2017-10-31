Sports

Franch among players called into US camp for Canada matches

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 7:56 PM

CHICAGO

Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch was among 23 players named to the U.S. women's roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Canada.

Franch was named Goalkeeper of the Year for the National Women's Soccer League after she helped lead the Portland Thorns to the league title. She was last called into training camp in January.

Thorns teammate Tobin Heath returned to the roster after sitting out a pair of games against South Korea. Heath hurt her ankle in the NWSL championship match against the North Carolina Courage.

Courage defender Taylor Smith, who injured her shoulder in the league title match, also returns to the U.S. roster after missing the past two games.

The United States visits BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Nov. 9, before the teams meet again on Nov. 12 in San Jose, California.

