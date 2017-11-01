Sports

Ukraine police detain 52 for Champions League fan violence

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 6:19 AM

KHARKIV, Ukraine

Ukrainian police say they have detained 52 people for fan violence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Police say they arrived at a bar in the city of Kharkiv where "a conflict had occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans" and took 52 people to a police station for questioning.

Police say windows were broken and the interior of the bar was damaged.

Ukraine is hosting this season's Champions League final but has a record of soccer-related violence. Hundreds of Ukrainian and Turkish fans clashed in Kiev around a game last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video