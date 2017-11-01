Sports

Greenings out of Clipper Round the World after grounding

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:44 PM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa

Officials say the yacht Greenings is out of the Clipper Round the World Race after it was grounded off Cape Town shortly after the start of Leg 3.

The yacht was partially submerged and listing to port on Wednesday, when officials determined it wouldn't be able to continue on.

The yacht ran aground on Tuesday. The crew was safely evacuated and returned to Cape Town. No injuries were reported.

There's still no word about how the accident happened.

Underwriters have appointed a surveyor who will check the boat Thursday. A decision will then be made whether the boat will be salvaged.

  Comments  

