Career backup Stanton takes over sputtering Cardinals

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton 5) leaves the field after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, in London, England. These are Drew Stanton's Cardinals now. The career backup who's spent the last six years with coach Bruce Arians is the man at the controls of the Arizona Cardinals, with Blaine Gabbert his backup and Carson Palmer probably out for the rest of the season.