49ers place WR Pierre Garcon on IR with neck injury

AP Pro Football Writer

November 02, 2017 7:38 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers are placing leading receiver Pierre Garcon on injured reserve for the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

The 49ers announced the decision Thursday. The team says Garcon has a non-displaced fracture of the C5 pedicle. The typical rehabilitation time for that type of injury is eight weeks.

Garcon led the team with 40 catches for 500 yards before getting hurt last weekend in a loss at Philadelphia. Garcon had signed a five-year deal this offseason as a free agent that could be worth up to $47.5 million.

The winless 49ers (0-8) have been decimated by injuries this season with several starters and other key contributors sidelined.

