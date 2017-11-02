Sports

Report: Olympic to get PGA, Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Olympic Club has agreed to host the PGA Championship in 2028 and the Ryder Cup matches in 2032.

The Olympic Club had been in line to host the 2027 U.S. Open until it went to Pebble Beach.

The Chronicle cited a source as saying the USGA sensed that Olympic was going to accept an offer from the PGA of America for its two biggest championships.

The PGA of America said its president and chief executive would be at Olympic Club next Wednesday for a special announcement.

Olympic has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012.

The Ryder Cup has been to California just once, in Palm Springs in 1959. Harding Park, across the street from Olympic, is to host the PGA Championship in 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video