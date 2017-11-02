Rams-Giants: 2 teams headed in opposite directions

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay speaks with quarterback Jared Goff 16) during the first half of an NFL football game against Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium, in London. Things have definitely gone well for L.A., which is tied for the NFC West lead with Seattle, is 3-0 on the road and is averaging more than 30 points a game.