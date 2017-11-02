Smith makes 43 saves, Giordano scores in OT, Flames top Pens

Mark Giordano scored 2:19 into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.
Giordano fired a perfect shot over Tristan Jarry's glove off a pass by Matthew Tkachuk.
Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, which is 2-1-0 during a seven-game homestand.
Patric Hornqvist had a goal for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 32 saves in his first start of the season. The Penguins are 1-2-1 on a five-game trip.
Monahan made it 1-0 with 4:07 left in the third period, scoring on a power pay after Kris Letang went off for a high stick. He banked a shot in off a Penguins player seven seconds into the man advantage.
Letang helped get that one back. With 1:12 left, his point shot tipped off Hornqvist in front to tie it.
Smith was particularly good in the first period while the Penguins carried the play, outshooting Calgary 19-8. Highlights included a glove grab off Hornqvist from in-close, and he also jabbed out a pad to deny Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.
At the other end, with Matt Murray getting a rest after backstopping the Penguins to a 3-2 win Wednesday night in Edmonton, Jarry got his second career start.
Jarry was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 30 when Antti Niemi was placed on waivers.
His biggest save came seven minutes into the third when he stared down rookie Mark Jankowski on a breakaway and jabbed out his right pad to thwart the big center's deke attempt.
Jankowski, Calgary's first-round pick in 2012, was seeking his first NHL goal.
Shortly after, Jake Guentzel swooped in alone off the wing only to have Smith stop him with a great pad stop.
NOTES: Flames RW Troy Brouwer played in his 700th career game. ... Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body) missed his fifth game.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Finish season-high five-game trip Saturday night at Vancouver.
Flames: Host New Jersey on Sunday night.
