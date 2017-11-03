Michigan much better than it was during last Minnesota visit

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck calls for a timeout during an NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Minneapolis. At right, in a Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh claps after a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. Minnesota plays at Michigan on Saturday night, Nov. 4. File AP Photo