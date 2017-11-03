FILE - In this May 29, 2012, file photo, Russian national ice hockey team member Alexander Ovechkin, right, holds a certficate of recognition given to him by President Vladimir Putin, left, in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections. Ovechkin posted a message in Russian on his Instagram account Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, announcing he’s starting “a social movement called Putin Team.” From right in the background are Russian ice hockey federation president Vladislav Tretyak and Russia's captain Ilya Nikulin.
FILE - In this May 29, 2012, file photo, Russian national ice hockey team member Alexander Ovechkin, right, holds a certficate of recognition given to him by President Vladimir Putin, left, in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has voiced his support for Vladimir Putin ahead of the upcoming Russian presidential elections. Ovechkin posted a message in Russian on his Instagram account Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, announcing he’s starting “a social movement called Putin Team.” From right in the background are Russian ice hockey federation president Vladislav Tretyak and Russia's captain Ilya Nikulin. Sergei Karpukhin, Pool, File AP Photo

Sports

Kremlin hails Ovechkin for starting pro-Putin group

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:08 AM

MOSCOW

The Kremlin has backed Alex Ovechkin's new "social movement" to support President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Capitals captain said Thursday on Instagram he was starting a group called Putin Team to "show everyone a strong and united Russia." The Russian presidential election is scheduled for March 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says "we obviously welcome in general Sasha's desire to express support for our president, especially from abroad," referring to Ovechkin.

Peskov adds that Ovechkin is "a very famous Russian, a very successful Russian, and we really know that he values our president highly."

Ovechkin, speaking after the Capitals' game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, said he didn't mean his post as a political gesture, but as a sign of Russian patriotism.

