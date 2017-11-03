Colin Kaepernick's attorneys ask some NFL owners for text messages and emails

More Videos 1:52 Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC Pause 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:19 Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy

