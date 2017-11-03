Sports

Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. has hand surgery, out 4-6 weeks

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:45 PM

LOS ANGELES

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for at least four weeks after having surgery to repair his broken left hand.

Nance had surgery Friday.

The third-year forward broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during the Lakers' loss at Portland on Thursday night. He had started all eight games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Nance could be out for up to six weeks, the team says.

Coach Luke Walton declined to disclose how the Lakers will address Nance's lengthy absence. Julius Randle is likely to get more playing time after starting the season on the bench, and high-priced veteran Luol Deng is expected to get more action after appearing in just one of Los Angeles' first eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video