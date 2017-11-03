Sports

Freshman Zane Dudek runs for 3 TDs, Yale beats Brown 34-7

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 10:40 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Freshman Zane Dudek rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and Yale beat Brown 34-7 on Friday night for its fourth straight victory.

Yale (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) is off to its best start since winning eight of nine in 2014.

Yale scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 27-0 at halftime. On the Bulldogs' second offensive play of the game, Dudek ran for a 68-yard touchdown. JP Shohfi scored on a 21-yard grab, Dudek added a 36-yard TD run, and Shohfi capped the first-half scoring with Yale's fifth longest catch of 83 yards.

Dudek extended his Yale freshman record to 12 touchdowns, making it 34-0 in the third quarter. He entered the game ranked second in the FCS with an average of 8.4 yards per carry.

Thomas Linta was 12-of-39 passing for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Brown (2-6, 0-5). The Bears, who had their losing streak extended to five games, scored with 1:43 left on Livingstone Harriott's touchdown grab.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video