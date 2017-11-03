Sports

Redskins activate S DeAngelo Hall from PUP list

AP Sports Writer

November 03, 2017 10:40 PM

ASHBURN, Va.

The Washington Redskins have activated DeAngelo Hall off the physically unable to perform list, and the veteran defensive back could make his season debut Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Redskins announced the move late Friday night, waiving offensive tackle Orlando Franklin to make room on the 53-man roster. Coach Jay Gruden predicted Hall would be activated somehow because Washington only had three other safeties following a season-ending injury to Stefan McClure.

Hall, 33, hasn't played since Week 3 of the 2016 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He was placed on the PUP list prior to training camp and served as an unofficial assistant secondary coach while on the sideline.

Earlier this week, Hall said he was ready and "just waiting for the call."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video