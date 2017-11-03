Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap gestures to referees to call a shooting foul, after he hit a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap gestures to referees to call a shooting foul, after he hit a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo

Sports

Millsap lifts Nuggets over Heat 95-94

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 10:55 PM

DENVER

Paul Millsap had 27 points, including three straight free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining, and the Denver Nuggets topped the Miami Heat 95-94 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic added 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Nuggets shook off some late struggles at the line to win their second straight on a six-game homestand.

Millsap delivered at a key moment. After missing three of his previous four foul shots, the Nuggets' big offseason acquisition was fouled at the 3-point line by James Johnson and sunk each of his free throws, delighting a lively crowd at the Pepsi Center.

Dion Waiters nearly won it for Miami on the other end with a 3-pointer that rattled in and out in the final second.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for the Heat. Waiters and Johnson each had 15.

Denver didn't have a lead until midway through the third quarter when Jokic swished a short jumper to make 65-63. The Nuggets kept the lead until late in the fourth.

In the final minute, Waiters had a driving layup with 30 seconds remaining and Dragic made 1 of 2 from the line to give the Heat a 94-92 lead.

TIP-INS

Heat: Dragic and Whiteside both started a perfect 4 for 4 from the field as Miami led 37-28 at the end of the first. The Heat were 15 of 19 from the field in the quarter.

Nuggets: F Juan Hernangomez missed a seventh straight game with mononucleosis. Coach Michael Malone said Hernangomez has taken part in limited work at practice but won't return for a few weeks. ... Emmanuel Mudiay had 12 points and Wilson Chandler had 11. ... The Nuggets outscored Miami 25-13 in the third quarter to take a 76-71 lead.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Nuggets: Wrap up a home back-to-back with Golden State on Saturday.

  Comments  

