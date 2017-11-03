Sports

Favorite Ulysses scratched from Breeders' Cup Turf by vets

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 11:05 PM

DEL MAR, Calif.

Ulysses, the 7-2 early favorite, has been scratched from the $4 million Breeders' Cup Turf.

The 1 1/2-mile race is Saturday at Del Mar. The scratch came upon the recommendation of the track's veterinarians. They provided no details on Saturday night.

Trained by Michael Stoute, Ulysses was fourth in last year's Turf at Santa Anita as a 3-year-old. The colt was won Group 1 races in England last summer. He was set to be ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Highland Reel will be the likely wagering favorite. Trained by Irishman Aidan O'Brien, Highland Reel is the defending Turf champion.

