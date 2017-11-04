Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Mamun retires at 22

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, Russia's Margarita Mamun performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Olympic all-around rhythmic gymnastics champion Margarita Mamun has retired at the age of 22, according to comments by Mamun’s coach Irina Viner-Usmanova talking to Russia’s state news agency Tass, Saturday Nov. 4, 2017. Julio Cortez, FILE AP Photo