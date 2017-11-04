FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, Russia's Margarita Mamun performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Olympic all-around rhythmic gymnastics champion Margarita Mamun has retired at the age of 22, according to comments by Mamun’s coach Irina Viner-Usmanova talking to Russia’s state news agency Tass, Saturday Nov. 4, 2017.
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, Russia's Margarita Mamun performs during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Olympic all-around rhythmic gymnastics champion Margarita Mamun has retired at the age of 22, according to comments by Mamun’s coach Irina Viner-Usmanova talking to Russia’s state news agency Tass, Saturday Nov. 4, 2017. Julio Cortez, FILE AP Photo

Sports

Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Mamun retires at 22

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:43 AM

MOSCOW

Margarita Mamun, the Olympic all-around rhythmic gymnastics champion, has retired at the age of 22.

Mamun's coach, Irina Viner-Usmanova, tells Russia's state news agency Tass that Mamun "has finished and won't compete," adding that she "has completed her mission" in sports.

Born in Moscow to Russian and Bangladeshi parents, Mamun retires with seven world championship gold medals.

She took a sabbatical after beating fellow Russian Yana Kudryavtseva to Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro last year, but had suggested she'd return for next year's world championships.

Mamun was the latest in a long line of rhythmic gymnastics champions for Russia, which has won every available Olympic gold medal since 2000.

