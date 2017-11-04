The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich.
The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis AP Photo
Penn State, Michigan State resume game after weather delay

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:47 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State have resumed their game after a weather delay of nearly 3½ hours, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 to go in the quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. At one point, the game was not projected to restart until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, but the weather cleared and the next snap took place shortly before 4:40 p.m.

Trace McSorley threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State before the delay, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley had only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

