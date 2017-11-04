Sports

Heneghan helps Dartmouth outlast Cornell 10-0

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:43 PM

HANOVER, N.H.

Jack Heneghan's first-quarter touchdown pass helped Dartmouth outlast Cornell 10-0 on Saturday.

Heneghan's 23-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hagdorn culminated a nine-play, 85-yard drive for the game's lone touchdown. Heneghan finished 16 of 30 for 141 yards with an interception.

David Smith added a 33-yard field goal with 1:19 left in the game to provide some insurance for the Big Green (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League). Ryder Stone carried 28 times for 119 yards for Dartmouth.

Dartmouth dominated time of possession by more than 10 minutes but only outgained Cornell (3-5, 3-2) 299-249. Both teams were heavily penalized — Dartmouth committed 10 fouls for 82 yards while the Big Red were flagged eight times for 103 yards. Cornell was limited to 51 yards rushing.

