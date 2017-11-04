Sports

Newton rallies Howard to 37-26 win over Florida A&M

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:11 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Caylin Newton threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as he rallied his team to 21 unanswered points and Howard beat Florida A&M 37-26 on Saturday night.

Newton finished with 294 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Bison (6-3, 5-1 MEAC). He also ran for 141 yards and a score. Alone, he accounted for 435 of Howard's 565 total yards.

FAMU was up 23-13 just before halftime when Newton hit Jequez Ezzard with a 40-yard Hail Mary for a touchdown to cut the Rattlers' lead to 23-20 at the break.

Newton and Ezzard teamed up again with a 37-yard score to cap the Bison's first drive of the second half and Newton had a 6-yard rushing touchdown later in the third quarter to push Howard's advantage to 34-23. Dakota Lebofsky and FAMU's Yahia Aly traded field goals in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Ryan Stanley threw for 217 yards and a score for the Rattlers (3-7, 2-5).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video