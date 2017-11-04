Sports

Gibbons' 3 TDs help Savannah St beat Delaware St 35-21

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:18 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

D'Vonn Gibbons passed for 162 yards and a score and added 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns to help Savannah State overcome five turnovers in its 35-21 win over Delaware State on Saturday night.

Jaylen McCloud had 19 carries for 92 yards for Savannah State, which has won two in a row after losing 10 straight — dating to last season.

Gibbons scored on a 9-yard run to cap a 14-play, 84-yard drive to open the game and the Tigers (2-7, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) never trailed. Savannah State was forced to punt from near midfield, but a roughing the kicker penalty on Delaware State gave the Tigers a fresh set of downs. One play before Gibbons' touchdown run, he hit Cameron White for a 23-yard gain on fourth-and-6.

Brandon Carswell's strip-sack of Keenan Black was recovered by Stefen Banks and, two plays later, White's 39-yard touchdown catch made it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Delaware State (1-8, 1-6) went 0 for 9 on third-down conversions, had just 254 total yards and committed five turnovers. Black had 216 yards passing with three touchdowns, but threw four interceptions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

    Hurricanes freshman wideout Jeff Thomas talks about his 78-yard touchdown and 101-yard day against UNC on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video