Wyoming edges Colorado State 16-13

Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:30 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Kellen Overstreet's 3-yard touchdown run with 4:21 remaining lifted Wyoming to a 16-13 win over Colorado State on a snowy Saturday night.

Wyoming struggled on offense all night until Josh Allen engineered the seven-play, 69-yard go-ahead drive, beginning with a 17-yard pass to Drew Van Maanen. Overstreet followed with a 16-yard run aided by a face-mask penalty.

Allen completed 10 of 20 passes for 138 yards and ran for a team-high 60 yards for Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West).

Dalyn Dawkins ran for 154 yards and Nick Stevens was 8 of 14 passing for 110 yards for Colorado State (6-4, 4-2). Stevens was averaging 306.1 passing yards per game heading into Saturday's contest.

Izzy Mathews' 1-yard TD run with 6:50 left in the second quarter broke a 3-3 tie and the Rams led 13-9 after Wyatt Bryan's 27-yard field goal with 10:39 to go. Max McDonald recovered a fumble by Allen, but the Rams were stopped on fourth down at the Wyoming 31, setting up the Cowboys' game-winning drive.

Colorado State went three-and-out after Wyoming took the lead, and the Cowboys ran out the clock.

