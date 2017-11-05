San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny
San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny 20) rushes for a touchdown past San Jose State cornerback Jermaine Kelly
San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny 20) rushes for a touchdown past San Jose State cornerback Jermaine Kelly

Sports

Penny, San Diego State run to 52-7 win over San Jose State

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:42 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Rashaad Penny ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State had 648 total yards — including a school-record 554 rushing — to help the Aztecs cruise to a 52-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday night.

San Diego State had a season-high 336 yards rushing in the first half alone and had six rushing touchdowns in a game for the first time since 1991. Juwan Washington ran for 134 yards and two scores.

Penny had 51 yards on eight carries, including 13-yard touchdown run , during an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. San Jose State went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and, on San Diego State's next play from scrimmage, Penny started left, cut back to the right and raced untouched for an 82-yard touchdown . The Spartans fumbled on their first offensive play and Washington's 1-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

An interception by Parker Baldwin a couple minutes later set up a Christian Chapman's 8-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bawden and Washington's second 1-yard scoring run capped an eight-play, 93-yard drive and made it 35-0 at halftime. Tre Walker hit Justin Holmes for a 54-yard touchdown on San Jose State's opening drive of the second half, but Penny raced 64 yards to make it 42-7 just 13 seconds later.

