Kashima beats Urawa 1-0 to move closer to J-League title

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:21 AM

KASHIMA, Japan

Brazilian forward Leandro scored a late winner on Sunday as defending champions Kashima Antlers beat Urawa Reds 1-0 to move a step closer to their record ninth J-League title.

Leandro took a pass from defender Daigo Nishi and beat Urawa goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa with a right-foot shot in the 79th minute of the day's only match.

With three rounds remaining, Kashima is on 70 points, seven ahead of second-place Kawasaki Frontale.

Kashima could clinch the J-League championship on Nov. 18 if Kawasaki loses at home to Gamba Osaka.

Kashima's game against Urawa was moved forward from Nov. 18 to Sunday due to Reds' Asian Champions League final first-leg match away to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on that date.

