Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Sports

Flanagan upsets Keitany, ends US drought at NYC Marathon

AP Sports Writer

November 05, 2017 11:26 AM

NEW YORK

Shalane Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany on Sunday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, potentially ending her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's race, holding off countryman Wilson Kipsang by 3 seconds for his first major victory.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go. Flanagan finished in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 second, about a minute faster than Keitany. The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone.

The last American woman to win New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976-77.

Flanagan finished second in New York for her first marathon in 2010 but hadn't run this race since. After a fracture in her lower back kept her out of the Boston Marathon in the spring, Flanagan trained hard for New York with an eye on Keitany.

Kamworor ran the race in 2:10:53. He and Kipsang embraced just past the finish line to huge cheers.

American running great and 2009 New York winner Meb Keflezighi completed his 26th and final marathon, collapsing as he crossed the finish.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs
East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

View More Video