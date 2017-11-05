Sports

South Carolina WR Samuel ruled out for season

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 6:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Injured South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel won't be coming back this fall.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Samuel sprained his foot while rehabbing his broken leg. Muschamp said any possible return for the junior was finished with this setback.

Samuel remains the Gamecocks leader with six touchdowns despite not playing since breaking a bone in his leg against Kentucky on Sept. 16. Samuel had hoped that he could come back to the team later in the season.

Muschamp said the latest injury made that impossible, "so we'll move forward."

Samuel was South Carolina's most dynamic player the first three games. He had kickoff return TDs in wins against North Carolina State and Missouri and a 68-yard touchdown on the Gamecocks' first play from scrimmage against Kentucky before getting hurt.

