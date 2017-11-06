Palestinian soccer officials get court date for FIFA case

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a press conference in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2017. The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million. FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million. AP Photo)