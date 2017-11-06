FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a press conference in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2017. The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million. FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a press conference in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2017. The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million. FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million. AP Photo)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses a press conference in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 27, 2017. The 2018 World Cup champion will get $38 million from a prize fund FIFA has increased by 12 percent to $400 million. FIFA said Friday that each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million. AP Photo)

Sports

Palestinian soccer officials get court date for FIFA case

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:33 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Palestinian challenge about how FIFA handled its complaint against the Israeli soccer federation will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this month.

CAS says its panel will hear the Palestine Football Association's appeal on Nov. 27. A verdict is expected weeks later.

The court date was announced 10 days after FIFA President Gianni Infantino said his organization would not intervene after years of attempted mediation between its two member federations.

The Palestinians' appeal to CAS followed Infantino steering the soccer body's annual congress in May to delay debate on a FIFA-appointed task force's report. It could have stopped West Bank settlement clubs from playing in the Israeli league.

FIFA rules prohibit federations from holding games on another member's territory without permission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs
East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

View More Video