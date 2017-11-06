Makelele leaves Swansea, becomes coach at Belgian team Eupen

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2012 file photo, Paris Saint Germaine's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, and assistant coach Claude Makelele watch their French Cup soccer match against Locmine, in Lorient, western France. Former France midfielder Claude Makelele has ended his 10-month spell as assistant manager at Swansea and has taken over as head coach at Belgian team Eupen, it was announced Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. The 44-year-old Makelele's only other role as a head coach was at French club Bastia, where he lasted six months before getting fired. He has also been an assistant at Paris Saint-Germain David Vincent, file AP Photo