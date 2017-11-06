Sports

Judge bidding for rare double with BBWAA awards

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:09 PM

NEW YORK

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is a finalist for AL MVP and Rookie of the Year, giving him a chance to become just the third player to win the awards in the same year.

Judge could be a unanimous winner for AL Rookie of the Year, but the MVP field also includes Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and Cleveland infielder Jose Ramirez.

Ichiro Suzuki and Fred Lynn are the only players to win the marquee awards in the same season. Suzuki accomplished the feat in 2001 with Seattle, and Lynn was a double winner in 1975 with Boston.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards on Monday night.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who led the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBIs this year, is competing against first basemen Paul Goldschmidt of Arizona and Joey Votto of Cincinnati for the NL MVP award.

