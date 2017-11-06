Paris Jackson, right, model daughter of the late Michael Jackson, poses for photographers before the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Sports

Rekindling storms home to win the 157th Melbourne Cup

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:27 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Irish stallion Rekindling stormed home to win the Melbourne Cup by a long neck on Tuesday, overhauling Johannes Vermeer near the finish to give trainer Joseph O'Brien a victory over his father in Australia's most famous race.

Max Dynamite was 2 ½ lengths further back in third to give the Irish a 1-2-3 finish in the 157th running of the 2-mile classic.

It was a second Melbourne Cup victory for jockey Corey Brown, and a sixth for owner Lloyd Williams, who is also a co-owner of Johannes Vermeer.

Big Duke was the first Australian-trained horse across the line, finishing fourth.

The 24-year-old Joseph O'Brien said one of the first things he did was phone his trainer father Aidan O'Brien, who was not at Flemington for the race.

"He is delighted. Unbelievable," the younger O'Brien said. "I'm just so thankful to (Williams). They suggested to bring (Rekindling) down and that he'd have a good chance in the race and his prep went really good, and Corey gave him an unbelievable ride."

