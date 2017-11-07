Sports

Camden cop shot on duty gets chance to meet Sixers' Embiid

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:10 AM

CAMDEN, N.J.

A New Jersey police officer who was shot while on duty got a chance to meet his favorite NBA star.

The Courier-Post reports Officer Patrick O'Hanlon enjoyed a cookout Sunday with Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid during a community event at the team's Camden practice facility.

The 21-year-old rookie officer, who was shot during an altercation Wednesday night, donned an Embiid jersey after he was released from the hospital Saturday.

Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen says the department wanted to make the connection after they found out O'Hanlon was a huge fan of the Sixers and Embiid. A spokesman for the Sixers says the team was happy to set up the meeting.

Nineteen-year-old Delronn Mahan has been charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder in the shooting.

