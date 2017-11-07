Eichel's frustrations eased after Sabres beat Capitals

FILE - In this Oct. 4,2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel addresses the media during an NHL hockey news conference, in Buffalo, N.Y. Eichel says frustrations are beginning to eat away at the Buffalo Sabres over their slow start to the season. Rather than sit and mope, or talk about the need to play better, the Sabres franchise player says, "there's no better time than now" for the team to begin showing it on the ice. Eichel spoke Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2017, before Buffalo returned from a three-day break to host the Washington Capitals. Jeffrey T. Barnes, File AP Photo