Sports

Yoo opens with a 65 to lead Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:35 AM

HAINAN, China

Sun Young Yoo carded a seven-under 65 Wednesday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

Yoo had seven birdies and hit 12 of 14 fairways in a bogey-free round at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club. Xiang Sui of China had a 66 to hold second spot, one clear of five players at 5 under, including American Lizette Salas.

"Swing-wise, I kept the same thing. I just tried to have fun out there, and actually I had a lot of fun today," Yoo said.

Sui fell behind by two strokes with a bogey on the 15th hole, but was able to regain a stroke on the leader with birdies on her last two.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park had 68 and was in a share of ninth at 4 under.

Defending champion Minjee Lee had six birdies, but she struggled to find consistency as she hit five bogeys to finish the round at 71.

Jessica Korda rebounded after a quadruple-bogey on the par-five third hole, hitting six birdies to finish at 1 under.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

    Propelled by an eye-popping performance from quarterback Garrett Marti, the Bulldogs breezed into the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs with a 57-14 demolition of the Effingham Flaming Hearts.

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs
East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

View More Video