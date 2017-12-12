NFL Network suspends Faulk over sexual harassment accusations

Former St. Louis Rams running back and NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is among three suspended by the NFL Network amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Three analysts from the network — Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor — were named in a lawsuit by a wardrobe stylist who claimed years of harassment and abuse until she left in 2006.
Jami Cantor claims Faulk groped her and asked her “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life, according to the complaint. It included asking whether she dated black men. Instead of saying good morning, the complaint says, Faulk fondled her breasts and groped her behind.
Faulk’s overtures became “more aggressive,” the complaint reads. It says he invited Cantor to his hotel room, where he exposed himself and demanded oral sex.
Taylor and Evans, also both former NFL players, were both accused in the complaint of sending explicit photos or videos of themselves in the nude with comments such as “you’re making me horny.”
Others NFL Network executives and employees were mentioned in Cantor’s complaint with similar accusations. They include executive producer Eric Weinberger, who Cantor says sent nude photos of himself along with explict texts.
Also named are former players and on-air personalities Eric Davis, Donavan McNabb, Warren Sapp, who gave Cantor a sex toy for Christmas three years in a row, according to the suit.
NFL talent coordinator Marc Watts also was named in the complaint.
The NFL Network issued a statement announcing the suspensions and that it would conduct its own internal investigation.
Cantor is suing for legal costs, lost wages and benefits with interest as well as unspecified punitive damages. The suit was filed in Los Angles Superior Court. It further alleges age and sex discrimination against the NFL Network.
Faulk spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before arriving in St. Louis via a trade. He became a focal point of the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” era that set NFL records for yardage and scoring in winning NFC championships in both 1999 and 2001. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Faulk was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year three years in a row and was picked for seven Pro Bowls. He was inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2011. His No. 28 is retired by San Diego State University, the Colts and the Rams.
Todd Eschman: 618-239-2540, @tceschman
