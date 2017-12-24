New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram
Sports

NFL won't have Sunday night game on New Year's Eve

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 10:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The NFL has announced there will be no Sunday night game on New Year's Eve to ensure matchups with playoff implications that impact each other are played at the same time on the final week of the season.

The league said Sunday night all Week 17 games will begin at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. EST. The league moved Cincinnati-Baltimore, Buffalo-Miami, Jacksonville-Tennessee, Carolina-Atlanta and New Orleans-Tampa Bay to the latter time slot.

Every division except the NFC South has already been clinched. Both wild cards in the AFC are up for grabs between Baltimore, Tennessee, the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo, while Atlanta and Seattle are competing for the final NFC wild card.

