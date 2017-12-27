Sports

Heavy snow prompts cancellation of Bormio downhill training

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 11:07 AM

BORMIO, Italy

Heavy snowfall and low visibility forced organizers to cancel the second World Cup downhill training session on the Stelvio course on Wednesday.

Because Tuesday's training session was completed, the downhill race on Thursday and the Alpine combined event on Friday can go ahead as scheduled.

Better weather is scheduled for Thursday.

Italian skiers Peter Fill and Christof Innerhofer placed 1-2 in the opening training session and Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was third.

The World Cup circuit is returning to Bormio after a three-year absence when races were held in nearby Santa Caterina Valfurva instead.

