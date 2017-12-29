Utah women rout Arizona 89-55 in Pac-12 opener

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY

Daneesha Provo scored a career-high 24 points to lead Utah in an 89-55 rout of Arizona on Friday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener.

Provo was 9-of-19 shooting and made three 3-pointers. Megan Huff had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double of the season for Utah (10-2). Emily Potter also scored 14 points with nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Utes finished 34 of 70 (49 percent) from the field, outrebounded Arizona 54-27 and scored 24 points off 24 offensive rebounds.

JaLea Bennett scored 18 points to lead Arizona (4-8). Marlee Kyles added 10 points.

The Utes opened the game on an 11-0 run and built a 49-31 halftime lead. Arizona didn't score until Bennett hit a jumper with 5:25 left in the first quarter. Provo had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the first half.

