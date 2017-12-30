Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell directs his players as they warm up before the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
Sports

Iowa State to play Liberty Bowl without Cotton-Moya, Edwards

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

December 30, 2017 11:31 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Iowa State will be missing defensive backs Kamari Cotton-Moya and Evrett Edwards for the Liberty Bowl against No. 19 Memphis on Saturday.

Iowa State athletic department spokesman Mike Green says Edwards was ineligible for the game and Cotton-Moya was suspended for a violation of team rules. The reason for Edwards' ineligibility wasn't specified.

Both players are fifth-year seniors, effectively ending their college careers.

Cotton-Moya has recorded 250 career tackles, including 60 this season. He has a team-high three interceptions this season. Edwards has 51 tackles this season.

Their absence hampers an Iowa State defense trying to limit a Memphis team that averages 47.7 points.

