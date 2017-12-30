Sports

Strings lifts Sacramento State past Portland State 80-75

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:30 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Justin Strings scored a career-high 34 points and Sacramento State rallied in the second half Saturday night to overtake Portland State for an 80-75 win in a Big Sky Conference opener.

Strings hit 16 of 18 from the field, hauled in eight rebounds and had five assists. Jordan Tolbert added 19 points for Sacramento State, which hit 60 percent of its 53 shots from the field.

Sacramento State (4-10) trailed by six at the half but stayed close, tying the score at 56, 58 and 60 before edging on top with Tolbert's 3-pointer to make it 63-62 with 5:24 left to play.

Portland State (10-4) then got a 3-pointer from Bryce Canda to retake the advantage but couldn't hold it. Kevin Hicks buried a 3 at the other end to spark a decisive 10-2 run that put Sacramento State on top 73-66 with just under a minute to play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vikings got as close as three on a trey from Woods to trail 78-75 but Jeff Wu sealed it for the Hornets from the free throw line.

Deontae North led Portland State with 20 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Edwards added 16 points and Canda finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

    Collinsville loses to Springfield Southeast at Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney
Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney 0:46

Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney
Collinsville sophomore sets tournament record 2:23

Collinsville sophomore sets tournament record

View More Video