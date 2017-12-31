These were the 10 most-read local sports stories of 2017

Marcell Ozuna watches after hitting a solo home run for the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Miami. St. Louis Cardinals hot-stove talk centered on Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who landed with the New York Yankees. The Cardinals successfully traded for Ozuna on Dec. 14. Lynne Sladky AP