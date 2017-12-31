Oregon coach Dana Altman gestures during the second half the team's NCAA college basketball game against Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Eugene, Ore.
Sports

Troy Brown, Elijah Brown help Oregon beat Colorado 77-62

By RON RICHMOND Associated Press

December 31, 2017 11:31 PM

EUGENE, Ore.

Troy Brown had a season-high 21 points and seven rebounds, and Elijah Brown added 17 points to help lead Oregon to a 77-62 victory over Colorado on Sunday night.

Kenny Wooten had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12). Payton Pritchard added 12 points.

The Buffaloes (8-6, 0-2) were led by Namon Wright with 20 points, and McKinley Wright had 13 points and seven assists.

Colorado outrebounded Oregon 32-30 but finished with 20 turnovers and a season-low eight free-throw attempts.

The Ducks' press fueled a 13-2 run, after Buffaloes had pulled within four points early in the second half, to open a 52-37 lead. Colorado trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Troy Brown, a freshman, and Elijah Brown, a graduate transfer, combined to shoot 13 of 22 from the field as Oregon made 26 of 51 overall and hit 19-of-22 free throws.

The Buffaloes started 1 of 8 from the field and finished shooting 42.4 percent (25 of 59).

BIG PICTURE

Oregon's season hits a critical juncture as a soft early schedule — with only one true road game among its first 15 contests — turns tough with a Civil War rivalry game at improved Oregon State before the Ducks visit No. 3 Arizona State and No. 17 Arizona.

Colorado opened the season with six consecutive wins, but has lost six of its last eight games, including three in a row. The Buffaloes return to Boulder brings visits from the Pac-12's only two ranked teams this week in Arizona State and Arizona.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts No. 3 Arizona State on Thursday night.

Oregon: Plays at Oregon State on Friday night.

