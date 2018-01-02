Michigan high school Basketball Prep Poll Advisory

SPORTS EDITORS:
The first 2018 Michigan AP high school basketball girls' poll will be released on Monday, January 8, for Tuesday, January 9 publication, then every Monday thereafter during the season for Tuesday publication.
The first 2018 Michigan AP high school basketball boys' poll will be released on Monday, January, 15, for Tuesday, January 16 publication then every Monday thereafter during the season for Tuesday publication.
The exception is during the week of the Martin Luther King Observance. The polls will move one day later that week.
