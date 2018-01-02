Sports

Michigan high school Basketball Prep Poll Advisory

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:47 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SPORTS EDITORS:

SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The first 2018 Michigan AP high school basketball girls' poll will be released on Monday, January 8, for Tuesday, January 9 publication, then every Monday thereafter during the season for Tuesday publication.

The first 2018 Michigan AP high school basketball boys' poll will be released on Monday, January, 15, for Tuesday, January 16 publication then every Monday thereafter during the season for Tuesday publication.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The exception is during the week of the Martin Luther King Observance. The polls will move one day later that week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

    Collinsville loses to Springfield Southeast at Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney
Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney 0:46

Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney
Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot 0:41

Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot

View More Video