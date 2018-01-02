Sports

Falcons place left guard Andy Levitre on injured reserve

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:41 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.

The Atlanta Falcons have placed left guard Andy Levitre on season-ending injured reserve four days before they visit the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC wild-card game.

Levitre's streak of 140 straight starts ended three weeks ago with a triceps injury. He returned for the first five snaps of Sunday's 22-10 win over Carolina before Ben Garland took his spot for the fourth straight game.

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters before practice Tuesday that the team is still uncertain of the status of receiver Taylor Gabriel, who left the Panthers game with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Julio Jones (ankle, thumb), center Alex Mack (calf) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (calf) are expected to be limited in practice this week.

Quinn hopes that tight end Levine Toilolo (knee) will be able to practice after missing last week. The Falcons had to use reserve tackle Ty Sambrailo in two-tight end sets with starter Austin Hooper against Carolina.

