Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a shot in her match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Tertius Pickard AP Photo
Sports

Svitolina sets up Brisbane quarterfinal against Konta

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 12:00 AM

BRISBANE, Australia

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina moved into the Brisbane International quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Wednesday.

Svitolina, who won five WTA titles last year and peaked at No. 3, will next play fifth-seeded Johanna Konta.

Qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to set up a quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet.

On the men's side, Alexandr Dolgopolov breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 second-round win over Horacio Zeballos.

