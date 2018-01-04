Hip problem forces 5-time finalist Murray out of Aussie Open

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Murray has withdrawn from the Brisbane International because of a problem with his right hip. The former No. 1-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play his first match on Thursday, but notified organizers he was pulling out after failing to practice on Tuesday. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo